Latvia vs. Sweden Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Qualification Playoff

Sweden entered the 2026 Winter Olympics as arguably the top contender outside of Canada and the United States to win the gold medal in the men's hockey competition. Unfortunately, Sweden lost to Finland by a score of 4-1 in the round robin, which has led to the Swedes now having to play in the Qualification Playoff.

The good news is, they have a relatively easy matchup ahead of them in Latvia. The bad news is, if they get past Latvia, they have an extremely tough matchup in the United States waiting for them.

Before we talk about that, let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Sweden vs. Latvia.

Latvia vs. Sweden Men's Olympic Hockey Odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Puck Line

Latvia +3 (+100)

Sweden -3 (-120)

Moneyline

Latvia +700

Sweden -1100

Total

6 (Over -120/Under +100)

Latvia vs. Sweden How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 17

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Latvia record: 1-2

Sweden record: 2-1

Latvia vs. Sweden Prediction and Pick

This is truly a lopsided affair. Latvia is only above the likes of Italy and France, ranking 10th in CORSI% and FENWICK% during round robin action. Meanwhile, Sweden ranked fourth in FENWICK% and second in CORSI%, behind only the United States.

Sweden had a tough loss to Finland in the round robin, but I still believe the Swedes belong at the top of the second tier of teams, behind only the United States and Canada. The Swedes created plenty of high-danger scoring opportunities, which is going to overwhelm the Latvian defense in this game.

I'll back Sweden to win in a landslide as they remind people they're a true competitor to win a medal.

Pick: Sweden -3 (-120)

