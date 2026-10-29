What Each Big November Game Will Reveal About MSU Basketball

Michigan State basketball is four days away from its official return.

The sixth-ranked Spartans open their 2026-27 season on Monday, Nov. 2, against Quinnipiac and play seven total games in November. Three of those games are against teams ranked in the top 15 of the AP Poll . Here are the biggest things MSU will learn from each contest.

Duke: Standing Among Nation's Best

Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) looks for an open pass against Kansas Jayhawks guard Tyran Stokes (4) during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first two games of the season against Quinnipiac and Toledo technically count toward Michigan State's record, but those contests will be feel-out games and opportunities to build confidence after a couple of exhibition losses to UConn and Marquette . KenPom gives MSU a 99.7% chance to beat Quinnipiac and a 98% chance to beat Toledo. Not much is going to be learned from those games unless a 0.3% or 2% disaster strikes.

No. 2 Duke on Tuesday, Nov. 10, is sort of the "real" season opener. It's not only the first time the Spartans go up against a comparable opponent in a real game, but it'll also be a great litmus test to see how Michigan State looks against perhaps the best team in the country.

There aren't many years when this isn't true, but Duke is good. Really good. Really, really good. Only so many opportunities come around each season when the Spartans can measure themselves against a national contender during the regular season. That only happened when Michigan State hosted Duke last season and during the two Michigan games. This year, it might just be this Champions Classic matchup and when MSU goes to face Illinois (currently ranked third) on the road on Feb. 5.

The Spartans kept getting frustratingly close to victories in those games last year. They were favored to win at one point in the second half against Duke and in the first Michigan game, per KenPom, and they also held a second-half lead in the second Michigan game. A hypothetical victory here (much easier said than done) would feel like a breakthrough moment for Michigan State.

Tennessee: Road Composure

Tennessee guard Juke Harris (2) moves the ball while guarded by Xavier guard Ruben Dominguez (9) during a college basketball exhibition game on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MSU has one true road game on this year's non-conference slate: at No. 8 Tennessee on Tuesday, Nov. 17. This is the front end of a home-and-home series between the two schools, meaning the Volunteers will likely visit the Breslin Center during the 2027-28 campaign.

Tennessee's exhibitions have been tougher than the exhibitions have been for Michigan State. The Vols lost by 16 to unranked Xavier in one exhibition and then got crushed at Duke. The other interesting dynamic here is that UT doesn't play any very difficult games before the Spartans come to Knoxville. Its first three games are against Wofford, Radford, and Tennessee State, all of whom are outside of the top 200 on KenPom.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looks on during an exhibition game against UConn at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The atmosphere at Tennessee is what will make this one informative. It's one of the largest arenas college basketball has to offer, with a capacity of 21,678. That's more than 6,000 more than what the Breslin Center holds.

Facing a truly hostile environment before Big Ten play officially begins will be healthy for Michigan State. It's signed up for a heck of an environment with this game against a Volunteers program that has made three straight Elite Eights and four straight Sweet 16s.

Arkansas: Another Identity Game

Oct 24, 2026; Fayetteville, AK, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari yells during the first half in the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan State is currently grappling with what its identity may be this season. That's an okay problem to have in late October, but that identity will have to form as the first month of the season progresses. The Arkansas game on Thanksgiving evening at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit will reveal a lot.

Both of these teams were unfinished products when they met in the second game of the 2025-26 season. MSU won, but it was overall a pretty sloppy contest, and the Spartans' home-court advantage may have made the difference. Michigan State will still play this one in front of a very friendly crowd, but it's still a different environment than a true home game.

John Calipari's teams are always talented enough that they'll give your team a push. It's usually a different crop of talent every year, but his teams are always very intriguing. The Spartans cannot still be in soul-searching mode once Thanksgiving Day rolls around, because if they are, Calipari and his players can easily take advantage.

Arkansas is ranked 12th in the AP preseason poll. It took down No. 15 Gonzaga, another team on MSU's non-conference schedule, in a home exhibition this past Saturday.