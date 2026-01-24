Why Izzo Voiced Frustration With Player Eligibility Landscape

Tom Izzo has not been shy about his frustration with recent developments in college basketball, particularly the growing trend of former NBA and G League players returning to the college game.

One recent example is former G League Ignite player London Johnson, who spent two seasons with the program before enrolling at Louisville in October and becoming eligible to play for the Cardinals this season. Izzo has openly questioned the decision to allow Johnson to compete at the college level.

Another case Izzo has criticized is James Nnaji, a former second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft who is now playing for Baylor. Izzo has expressed similar concerns about that situation as well.

Now, another example has caught Izzo’s attention. Former Alabama center Charles Bediako is reportedly set to suit up for the Crimson Tide in their upcoming matchup against Tennessee — a development Izzo also strongly disagrees with.

Speaking with media members following a recent Michigan State practice, Izzo explained why these cases continue to bother him, emphasizing that coaches have little control over eligibility rulings and are often left reacting to inconsistent decisions.

Izzo’s Full Quote

“I just get mad,” Izzo said. “I don’t follow it to worry about the cases. It’s pretty evident that I have no say, the coaches have no say, and coaches are doing what they want to do. I get a kick out of it, though. Some of them are coaches that were calling and complaining a year ago about it. But hey, when in Rome, do like the Romans, I guess. That’s the way it is.”

“I think that one supersedes the other jokes, the way it went. And I recruited Bediako, so I know. Not biting on that one — not that you’re doing it to bait me. It’s utterly ridiculous. And yet, we have judges now doing it, Congress not jumping in, and the NCAA with no say. It’s the Wild, Wild West. So be prepared for anything.”

“I’m just going to keep my guys,” Izzo continued. “I’m going to keep being different. I’m going to keep my guys. I’m going to the transfer portal for sure in the spring, but I’m going right to my locker room first. I’m going to try to keep every frickin’ player I’ve got. How’s that?”

According to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 podcast, Bediako is expected to play against Tennessee and according to Alabama head coach Nate Oats, Bediako will play. Whether this trend continues to expand across college basketball remains to be seen.

Izzo’s comments reflect a growing unease among longtime coaches as college basketball navigates an increasingly unclear eligibility landscape. With courts, lawmakers, and the NCAA all playing shifting roles, the rules surrounding who can — and cannot — return to college basketball appear more fluid than ever. While Izzo may not agree with the direction of the sport, his message is clear: adapt where necessary, protect his roster, and continue doing things his own way.