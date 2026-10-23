Why It's Not Too Late for MSU To Flip 2026 Season

The Spartans are in a very tough spot after only winning their first two games of the year against the Toledo Rockets and Eastern Michigan Eagles. They have not had a Big Ten conference win yet and it is looking like they might have to wait until the last game of the season to possibly be favored.

This is not only an issue for the Spartan players, as a hard year might lead to some players wanting to transfer to a team that is better right now instead of waiting for the Spartans to get better in due time, and they will get better in due time.

But it is also an issue for the coaching staff , as going without a win or with only one win in conference play is the exact opposite of what should be done to keep fans from leaving the team behind.

So, with every game that is left this year, what can MSU do to ensure they do not do as poorly as they did last year, and find a victory in more than just one game?

How MSU Can Improve This Season

Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic breaks a Northwestern tackle attempt on a run during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first team to worry about is the UCLA Bruins, as they are the next opponent on MSU's schedule and they are by far the most concerning, as they are currently the No. 9-ranked team in the nation. All they can really do here is show their grit, but if they can take advantage of the new QB at the helm, something magical could happen.

After UCLA is the Michigan Wolverines, and anything can happen in a rivalry game, but this year's feels like it could lean in MSU's favor because of just how long they have been knocking at the door. For years, MSU has been close, and this could be their chance.

Washington is the first team MSU has a real shot against, as they are one of the more lacking teams in the Big Ten. Defense will be the key to monitor here, as new players will have had time to adjust to the field, and if Washington can't get going on offense, they lose. Low-scoring games on both sides have not been in the Huskies' vocabulary.

Oregon is going to be a coin flip, as they can be a great team or they can be a team that has seven turnovers, so it will be all about making their QB uncomfortable in the pocket and seeing what can be drawn out from there.

Closing the Season Out

Finally, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are one of the few teams in the Big Ten that have been down in the dumps like the Spartans, but they have been finding a lethal offense. It will be all about MSU finding its own offensive rhythm in order to win the season-ending game.

There is a way that MSU can win every game for the rest of the season, and while some games are much more unlikely than others, it is imperative not to give up hope as fans just like the players on the field and the coaches on the sidelines are not either. One play , and one game, could change everything.