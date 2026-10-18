How UCLA's Ty Dieffenbach Presents New Challenge for MSU

The Spartans and the Bruins were both in very similar spots last year, as they both had losing seasons with coaches being fired and new ones brought in. One program brought in Bob Chesney, and the other brought in Pat Fitzgerald.

The latter has been doing what he can in East Lansing to bring the Spartans back into the spotlight, and despite a slew of injuries that are starting to infuriate fans , he is still being able to do his job about as well as he can, even contending with ranked Northwestern.

Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic looks to throw against Northwestern during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the study that must be done to improve after the game against the Wildcats is imperative, and every great performance needs to see what worked, something else needs to be studied right now alongside it.

This is because Chesney is doing miles better than Fitzgerald in his first season in the Big Ten, as his Bruins are now 6-0, and a new threat has risen out of nowhere that MSU needs to start studying immediately: Ty Dieffenbach.

SOS for MSU's Defense

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) sets to pass in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The one thing MSU needed to prepare for was the rushing game, as UCLA had been focusing on running their backs into the dirt to win games. Through five games, that strategy had been working well, and their top back, Wayne Knight, was getting his name called every now and then as a potential Heisman candidate.

The rushing game was the main thing the Spartans needed to prepare for, though. Sure, Nico Iamaleava had the ability to get a big passing play every now and then, but even he had a tendency to run, and it seemed like MSU's battered secondary was finally going to get a break.

Furthermore, Iamaleava got injured in Week 5 against the Oregon Ducks, and he will miss UCLA's game against the Spartans and likely the rest of the season. After all, how good could their backup quarterback, Dieffenbach, be, especially after not being in the Big Ten for long?

Well, he is good, as he had 264 passing yards against Wisconsin this weekend, the same Badgers that held Allesio Milivojevic to 103 yards and no explosive plays. But Dieffenbach had explosive play after explosive play, even when the Bruins decided to focus on running.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) celebrates with linebacker Scott Taylor (20) after a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A whole new aspect of the Bruins' game has been added this week, and any hope that MSU had to upset UCLA has a new asterisk beside it. The Spartans need to study how Dieffenbach plays, and they need to study now if they still want a chance against the Bruins.