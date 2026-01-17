Michigan State Women Make History, Emerge in Big Ten

Michigan State women’s basketball has been on a roll this season. After opening the year ranked 24th in the preseason AP Poll, the Spartans have climbed to No. 15 in the country and emerged as a legitimate contender to win the Big Ten.

Michigan State defended its home court with a thrilling 73–71 victory over No. 24 Nebraska. With the score tied at 71 in the final seconds, sophomore forward Juliann Woodard was fouled with five seconds remaining. Woodard calmly knocked down both free throws to give the Spartans the lead and secure the win.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Robyn Fralick calls out to her team Thursday, March 6, 2025, in a round two game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans had three players score in double figures, led by a season-high 22 points from senior forward Grace VanSlooten. Junior guard Rashunda Jones continued her consistent play, reaching double figures for the ninth straight game with 15 points to go along with five assists and three steals. Redshirt sophomore Kennedy Blair added 14 points while also contributing six rebounds and six assists.

With the victory, Michigan State not only improved to 6–1 in Big Ten play—its best conference start in program history—but also moved to 17–1 overall. That mark represents the best start through 18 games in program history, surpassing the 2010–11 team that began the season 16–1 before losing its 18th game.

Michigan State's Grace VanSlooten scores after a no-look pass from Kennedy Blair during the third quarter in the game against Nebraska on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How Michigan State Has Made History

Last season ended on a sour note for Michigan State. The Spartans entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed and, after defeating Harvard in the first round, suffered a lopsided 83–49 loss to NC State in the second round.

Following the season, Michigan State lost key contributors Jaddan Simmons and Julia Ayrault. In response, head coach Robyn Fralick aggressively addressed the roster through the transfer portal, bringing in Rashunda Jones and Jalyn Brown to help fill those voids—and both have made immediate impacts.

Michigan State's Rashunda Jones moves at the ball against Nebraska during the first quarter on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After spending her first two seasons at Purdue, Jones has enjoyed a breakout year in East Lansing. She is averaging career highs in points (13.0), assists (3.0), steals (2.6), and field-goal percentage (52.7), while also improving her three-point shooting (31.7) on increased volume.

While Brown hasn’t posted career-best numbers, she has thrived as a sixth player off the bench and has seamlessly filled in as a starter when needed, particularly with Theryn Hallock sidelined due to injury.

MSU senior Jalyn Brown (23) looks to pass as Janae Walker (44) from Rutgers defends in a Big Ten matchup at the Breslin Center Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another major reason for Michigan State’s success has been the emergence of Kennedy Blair. After showing flashes of potential during her redshirt freshman season, Blair has blossomed into a star. She is averaging 13.4 points per game and leads the team in rebounds (7.1) and assists (5.7), providing a rare all-around presence for the Spartans.

Michigan State’s historic start is no fluke. Behind strong roster construction, player development, and clutch performances in key moments, the Spartans have positioned themselves as one of the top teams in the Big Ten. As conference play continues, Michigan State will look to build on its momentum and turn a record-breaking start into a deep postseason run—one that could redefine expectations for the program under Robyn Fralick.

MSU guard Kennedy Blair (35) looks to get past Illinois forward Cearah Parchment (30) in Big 10 action Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 at the Breslin Center. | Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

