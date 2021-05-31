Evaluating Michigan State Football's '22 Commits

East Lansing, Mich. – Since being hired by Michigan State, Mel Tucker has been focused on building towards the future.

Entering his second year, he and his staff have five players committed to their 2022 recruiting class.

The NCAA recruiting period is scheduled to end on June 1 after being implemented last March (2020) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Michigan State set to kick off against Northwestern in September, the Spartans 2022 class is eighth in the Big Ten and 39th in the country, according to 247Sports.

Today, Spartan Nation breaks down MSU's 2022 commits so far:

WR Tyrell Henry

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170-pounds

Henry is the No. 18 ranked prospect in Michigan and 60th best athlete in his respective class. The 6-foot-1 wideout committed to MSU on Jan. 29 and unofficially visited campus on April 24.

S Malik Spencer

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 193-pounds

Spencer decided to attend Michigan State in March, making him the Spartan's most recent commit. The 6-foot-2 defensive back is listed as the No. 56 recruit in Georgia and No. 34 safety overall. In 2020, he started at linebacker for Buford High School, finishing the season 13-1 and bringing home a Class AAAAAA state title.

G Kristian Phillips

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 340-pounds

Phillips became the first member of Michigan State's 2022 class after committing in November. He is the No. 37 IOL and No. 804 nationally.

G Gavin Broscious

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 305-pounds

Broscious, a 305-pound offensive lineman out of Arizona, committed to MSU on Nov. 21 and is listed as the No. 45 guard in the 2022 class. He held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, BYU, UNLV, Utah, and many others.

T Ashton Lepo

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 270-pounds

Lepo, a tackle from Grand Haven High School, is the No. 25 prospect in Michigan and committed to the Spartans on March 12. He held offers from numerous schools, including Baylor, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Indiana, and Toledo.

