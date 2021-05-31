Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Evaluating Michigan State Football's '22 Commits

Spartan Nation takes a look at every player committed to Michigan State's 2022 recruiting class.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, Mich. – Since being hired by Michigan State, Mel Tucker has been focused on building towards the future. 

Entering his second year, he and his staff have five players committed to their 2022 recruiting class. 

The NCAA recruiting period is scheduled to end on June 1 after being implemented last March (2020) due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

With Michigan State set to kick off against Northwestern in September, the Spartans 2022 class is eighth in the Big Ten and 39th in the country, according to 247Sports. 

Today, Spartan Nation breaks down MSU's 2022 commits so far:

WR Tyrell Henry

Height: 6-foot-1 

Weight: 170-pounds

Henry is the No. 18 ranked prospect in Michigan and 60th best athlete in his respective class. The 6-foot-1 wideout committed to MSU on Jan. 29 and unofficially visited campus on April 24. 

S Malik Spencer

Height: 6-foot-2 

Weight: 193-pounds

Spencer decided to attend Michigan State in March, making him the Spartan's most recent commit. The 6-foot-2 defensive back is listed as the No. 56 recruit in Georgia and No. 34 safety overall. In 2020, he started at linebacker for Buford High School, finishing the season 13-1 and bringing home a Class AAAAAA state title.

G Kristian Phillips

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 340-pounds

Phillips became the first member of Michigan State's 2022 class after committing in November. He is the No. 37 IOL and No. 804 nationally. 

G Gavin Broscious

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 305-pounds

Broscious, a 305-pound offensive lineman out of Arizona, committed to MSU on Nov. 21 and is listed as the No. 45 guard in the 2022 class. He held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, BYU, UNLV, Utah, and many others. 

T Ashton Lepo

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 270-pounds

Lepo, a tackle from Grand Haven High School, is the No. 25 prospect in Michigan and committed to the Spartans on March 12. He held offers from numerous schools, including Baylor, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Indiana, and Toledo. 

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

USATSI_11024468_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Evaluating Michigan State Football's '22 Commits

535170014_getty_ingest_LOWRES
Basketball

MSU Hoops: Branden Dawson Recruiting former Spartans for The Basketball Tournament

Izzo on ncaa court 16 sid
The War Room

The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XXII: Basketball

USATSI_15902064_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Former Spartan Bryn Forbes Drops 22-Points in Bucks' Series Clinching Win over Heat

USATSI_15108195_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Michigan State Football Mailbag: Are Fans ready to be back inside Spartan Stadium?

USATSI_15271200_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Listed in Top-10 for '22 Four-Star WR Omar Cooper Jr.

USATSI_14028467_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Spartan Nation Mailbag: When will Tom Izzo Retire?

USATSI_15585363_168390101_lowres
The War Room

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XLIV: Basketball