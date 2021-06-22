Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode L: Basketball

East Lansing, Mich. – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Today, the longtime contributor is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss Michigan State basketball.

MSU's 2021 recruiting class finished 10th in the nation, featuring five-star shooting guard Max Christie, four-star point guard Jaden Akins, and four-star small forward Pierre Brooks II.

Christie and Akins arrived in East Lansing on May 24 (Brooks will join them in June), according to the program's Twitter account, and nearly a month later, the two agree on one thing: college basketball is very different from high school.

"The pace is definitely faster, but I feel like the high school that I was at, Sunrise, got me prepared for this as best I could," Akins said. "It's an adjustment, but I'm learning quick ... It's the Big Ten, and it's just a different level than high school, so I'm just getting ready for that every day."

Christie believes finding ways to mitigate the pressures of Division I hoops while leaning on his teammates and coaches is the best option.

"We're in college. I'm 18 years old, and I have no reason to really be stressed about what other people think about me and how I really play basketball," Christie said. "So I'm just going to live my life. My teammates really helped me with that. They're encouraging me, and I'm encouraging them; that's the best thing so far."

