Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode LI: Football

Chuck Grenier joins Spartan Nation for another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast covering Michigan State Athletics.

East Lansing, Mich. – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Today, the longtime contributor is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss Michigan State football.

Last season, it was easy to see the talent Payton Thorne possessed, but Rocky Lombardi won the job.

He threw for 319 in the home opener against Rutgers and 323 in the upset of rival Michigan.

Though Lombardi peaked early as in his final four starts, he completed just 43.9% of his passes with a 2-7 touchdown to interception ratio before being replaced by Thorne vs. Indiana.

Thorne started against Penn State in the season finale throwing three touchdowns; however, on Dec. 18, Lombardi entered the transfer portal and committed to Northern Illinois nine days later. Now, Thorne is battling Temple transfer Anthony Russo for the top spot this fall.

In 26 career starts, Russo completed 60% of his throws for 6,292 yards, 44 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions, which needs significant improvement for him to succeed in the Big Ten.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1