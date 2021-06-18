Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XLIX: Football

Chuck Grenier joins Spartan Nation for another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast covering Michigan State Athletics.

East Lansing, Mich. – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Today, the longtime contributor is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to continue discussing Michigan State football position groups.

The Spartan running back room is entirely different from last season as Mel Tucker's staff welcomed multiple transfers in Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest) and Harold Joiner III (Auburn).

During MSU's final spring practice, it didn't take long for Frans to realize Walker can compete at the Big Ten level. He rushed for 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns in just 20 contests for the Demon Deacons, and there's no reason Walker can't replicate that production in East Lansing.

Joiner, a versatile offensive threat, hauled in six receptions alongside 12 carries for 222 all-purpose yards, including a 32-yard touchdown run at Arkansas.

Then you add in three others featuring Elijah Collins, who resembled his old self in MSU's spring game, Connor Heyward, a Spartan veteran, and Jordon Simmons, a young running back with his best football ahead of him.

