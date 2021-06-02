Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XLVII: Football

Chuck Grenier joins Spartan Nation for another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast covering Michigan State Athletics.

East Lansing, Mich. – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Today, the longtime contributor is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss what's next for Michigan State football.

MSU kicks off its 2021 season on the road against Northwestern on Sept. 4, and fans wonder, will they be better than last year? And should the roster attrition worry anybody?

Yes, Mel Tucker will lead a better football team this fall because he overhauled Michigan State's roster.

The transfer portal is fairly new, but as the second-year coach has said in the past, it's not going anywhere.

Tucker plans to build the Spartans using high school players and supplement the team with individuals entering the portal.

In this week's version, Grenier and Carpenter Sr. discuss the portal, MSU's secondary, and much more:

Should fans be concerned with so many players leaving Michigan State for other schools?

Will the Spartans be better this fall?

Would reaching a bowl game satisfy Spartan Nation?

Grenier cites concerns with MSU's secondary despite incoming transfers.

