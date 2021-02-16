Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXXI

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

EAST LANSING – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Today, the legendary high school basketball and football coach is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss what's next for Michigan State athletics.

Recently, former Spartan Mat Ishbia donated $32 million to the universities athletic program, the largest single cash commitment in school history.

Grenier is extremely excited because $20 million will go towards the football program, allowing them to build an expansion of the Skandalaris Football Center.

Isbia's donation will also improve upon the football auditorium, player lockers, a dining and nutrition area, plus the weight room, which will contribute to recruiting.

"Facilities show a commitment to excellence," MSU coach Mel Tucker said. "Mat's gift will make a profound impact on our program and is a statement that Michigan State is relentless about excellence, both on and off the field, in our pursuit of championships.

"Recruits and student-athletes are comparing our campus and our facilities to the other top programs in the country."

There will be $2 million set aside for the men's basketball Excellence Fund; Tom Izzo can use it at his own discretion. Ishbia also requested the Skandalaris Football Center's performance zone and the basketball court at the Breslin Center be named after Izzo.

"This donation is not about me," said Ishbia. "This is to give credit to and thank coach Tom Izzo, the business school, and Michigan State University for the incredible impact they have had on my life."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1