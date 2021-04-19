Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXXIX

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

EAST LANSING – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

The longtime contributor is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss what's next for Michigan State basketball.

Since losing to UCLA in the First Four, MSU has lost three players to the transfer portal in Jack Hoiberg, Rocket Watts, and Thomas Kithier.

"We met with Thomas and his parents a couple of times after the season was done, and we both thought that pursuing other options would be mutually beneficial for us and for him," Spartan coach Tom Izzo said. "Thomas has been a selfless player who has always been willing to do whatever we asked of him, whether it was starting at times in the last two years or coming off the bench.

"He's one of the brightest kids we've had, both on the court and in the classroom. He will earn his bachelor's degree in three years and wants to explore options that he feels will be better for him from a basketball standpoint and for graduate school. I have a great deal of respect for him and his family and will help him in any way that I can as he explores his options."

Michigan State did gain former Northeastern point guard Tyson Walker but will likely be without Joshua Langford and Aaron Henry in 2021, meaning there's going to be lots of new faces this fall.

