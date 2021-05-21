Kudo: Tom Izzo Has to Bounce Back

Last season Michigan State finished with a 15-13 overall record and 9-11 mark in Big Ten play. How will Tom Izzo bounce back?

East Lansing, Mich. – While the college basketball season just concluded a couple months ago, one thing is pretty certain for the Spartan basketball program.

Head coach Tom Izzo has some bouncing back to do.

The team had a record of 15-13 last season, one of the rocky records for the Green and White squad. In the Big Ten, they went 9-11.

The Spartans barely squeezed their way through to the NCAA men's basketball tournament via a selection to the First Four.

Even then, they fell to UCLA 86-80, making their run to the Final Foul super short.

The last time the tournament occurred, which was in 2019, the Spartans made it to the Final Four courtesy of a big-time win against Duke.

Then, Izzo lost Aaron Henry to the NBA Draft and Joshua Langford to graduation.

Rocket Watts, Thomas Kithier, Jack Hoiberg, and Foster Loyer entered the NCAA portal.

Assistant coach Dan Fife left to coach at Indiana.

So how should Izzo bounce back?

It's simple. It's something Izzo didn't even have control over last season.

Consistency.

Izzo needs to have consistent availability of players, consistent practices, a consistent schedule of games, and a consistent path of improvement.

None of that happened last season, and ultimately, it messed with Izzo's formula to success.

So, while I believe Izzo has to bounce back, at the same time, I don't think Izzo should be worried about bouncing back.

Plus, regarding the departures of a slew of players during this off-season, three recruits, five-stars guard Max Christie, and forward Pierre Brooks alongside four-star guard Jaden Akins, Izzo will have a new generation of players to develop from the ground up.

Izzo has to use the opportunities in front of him, which shouldn't be an issue. Time and time again, he's proven his ability to lead the Spartans towards success.

