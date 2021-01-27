MSU ’21 Commit: Kameron Allen Making Himself at Home

Going from Texas to Michigan State, '21 commit Kameron Allen is already making himself at home, and is ready to compete.

“It’s better than what I thought. I got it coming along a little bit right now,” Michigan State commit Kameron Allen said.

Allen was moving into his new home away from home, his dorm room at Michigan State. As I was talking to Allen, his parents were finishing to organize his box of belongings in the background.

“I’m excited to be away from home a little bit. It goes both ways; it might be sad being far away, but a little joyful having to start over and meet a new crowd.”

Coming to Michigan State from Texas is quite the adjustment.

“It’s definitely been a process. I feel like I’m adjusting good. I’ve had some allergies being up here.”

Despite the allergies, there’s one thing about being in Michigan that Allen has to get used to.

“Around campus, I was just playing with the snow. Being from Texas, you don’t see snow.”

Is he prepared? Yes and no.

“I definitely have been buying a lot of jackets and more warm gear. I don’t have a pair of snow boots though, I want some.”

While Allen’s getting prepared for the weather, he’s ready to compete.

“Coach Tucker doesn’t have any problem playing freshman. He’s going to play whoever is doing the best at that position. You have to go out and perform each and every day. Being able to compete is huge here.”

Allen’s the type of person who wants to do the best in anything he does. He’s a competitor, who already has a list of goals he’s ready to get after.

“One of my major aspects that I’ve been developing throughout this whole football career is learning how to be a leader and lead by example.”

Allen knows that being a leader comes with responsibilities.

“You can’t lead other teammates and get on them about doing the same stuff you’re doing because that makes you a hypocrite and then they don’t want to be led by you.”

He’s got it all figured out; even setting goals within his goals.

“One thing about being a leader that I challenge myself to do is to not be like the crowd. Be a leader, don’t follow the crowd. Where I want to end up being in life, you can’t end up following people.”

Allen’s eager to explore this new atmosphere, with new opportunities, at his new home.

