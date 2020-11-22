MSU 2022 Commit Gavin Broscious: Big Head to Big Ten

Receiving an offer from Michigan State on March 24, to narrowing down his top eight schools on Nov. 11, Gavin Broscious made the decision to commit to Michigan State’s class of 2022 a week and a half later, on Nov. 21.

“I’ve been playing football since I was 6-years-old. I remember my first practice putting on my helmet, I had no idea what I was doing. Definitely a long ride for me, and I don’t want it to stop. And one day it will come to a stop, but I gotta live it out now,” Broscious said.

Broscious is big and going big in various ways.

“Our family, we have really big heads. My dad said I couldn’t play basketball because I have a big head, he said I have to play football. It fits me, a big kid playing O-line.”

The 3-star offensive line has always been big in size, but growing up, he went to a small school. Having 100 students in total from 6-months-old to eighth grade, that small.

“I was in a school where my grandma owned it. I was around all my family members, so going into high school was kinda crazy for me and going into college will be totally crazy. That’s one thing a lot of people don’t know about me, I used to be really sheltered and introverted.”

After committing to Michigan State, Broscious is now going big. Going to a school with over 50,000 students and being in the Big Ten.

Before committing to Michigan State, Broscious had great things to say about the coaches and the program:

“Coach Kap, I heard so many good things about him. I knew him when he was at Colorado. He’s had his eye on me since I was probably in 8th grade. Coach Kap has definitely shown me a lot of good things about the program.”

“Coach Tucker, he is probably one of the coolest guys I’ve ever talked to. He’s so real with what he says, and such a smart dude. He knows what he’s talking about and he knows where he wants his program to go.”

One of the main factors that drew Broscious’s interest in Michigan State was the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan.

“And the Paul Bunyan statue. That’s really cool to me, because that’s one of the oldest rivalries in football history. It’s always going to be a battle between them.”

Speaking of battles, Broscious grew up being competitive with his older and younger brother.

“My big brother, he’s the one who told my dad that I can’t quit football.”

Looking up to his older brother, Broscious took his brother’s number, 74, and has had the same number throughout football.

“I got that number from him, because I definitely looked up to him when he started playing football. I looked up to him because he played almost every position on the field. He was a big knucklehead like me.”

Now that Broscious will be moving on to college football, he wants to make sure the number 74 will continue.

“It’s kinda like carrying on the family name. When my little brother plays high school football, I’m gonna tell my coaches to make sure he doesn’t switch his number up.”