“I was truly blessed with the offer, and speaking with Ron Burton, the defensive line coach, it was good. I like Michigan State’s environment, I like the crowd, the atmosphere, it’s amazing. I like the coaches, the program, everything,” Jihaad Campbell, 2022 target, from Sicklerville, NJ, said.

The weak defensive-end already has 17 offers. However, he has higher ambitions in his personal life than football.