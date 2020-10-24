MSU '22 Target: Kenny Fletcher on New Jersey and Family

Mel Tucker has had success and is continuing to recruit out of New Jersey. One of the most recent New Jersey targets being the NO. 1 defensive end in the state.

Class of 2022 target, Kenny Fletcher said, “I had interest in Michigan State. Everybody knows Michigan State. It’s one of the top football programs in the country. They definitely have one of the best defenses in college football, and that’s the side of the ball I play on.”