SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

MSU '22 Target: Kenny Fletcher on New Jersey and Family

Taylor Gattoni

Mel Tucker has had success and is continuing to recruit out of New Jersey. One of the most recent New Jersey targets being the NO. 1 defensive end in the state.

Class of 2022 target, Kenny Fletcher said, “I had interest in Michigan State. Everybody knows Michigan State. It’s one of the top football programs in the country. They definitely have one of the best defenses in college football, and that’s the side of the ball I play on.”

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

The War Room+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Football 14 Sim - Rutgers Football versus Michigan State

https://rutgers.rivals.com/news/rutgers-football-hits-the-road-to-take-on-michigan-state-ncaa-football-14-

Leslie Moberg

Mel Tucker's mission at Michigan State football:

https://www.freep.com/story/sports/college/michigan-state/spartans/2020/10/23/michigan-state-football-mel-tucker-mark-dantonio-nick-saban/3735538001/

McLain Moberg

The most dangerous special teams units in the Big Ten

https://www.freep.com/story/sports/college/2020/10/22/ranking-big-ten-best-special-teams-michigan-football-michigan-state/6005904002/

Leslie Moberg

Former Michigan State football, baseball All-American Tom Yewcic dies

https://www.freep.com/story/sports/college/michigan-state/spartans/2020/10/22/michigan-state-football-baseball-tom-yewcic-obituary/3729688001/

McLain Moberg

Big Ten secondary rankings

https://www.freep.com/story/sports/college/2020/10/21/big-ten-secondary-rankings-michigan-football-msu-ohio-state/5997509002/

Leslie Moberg

Michigan State Football is No. 79 overall in USA TODAY

https://spartanswire.usatoday.com/2020/10/20/michigan-state-football-is-no-79-overall-in-usa-today-sports-ncaa-re-rank-1-127/

McLain Moberg

University of Michigan Stay-in-Place Order Will Not Apply to Athletics

https://www.si.com/college/video/2020/10/20/michigan-stay-in-place-no-athletes

Hondo S. Carpenter

College Football Picks: Michigan State vs. Rutgers Odds, Predictions

https://sportschatplace.com/cfb-picks/2020/10/24/college-football-picks-michigan-state-vs-rutgers-odds-predictions

Leslie Moberg

Khari Willis in midst of breakout season with Colts

https://spartanavenue.com/2020/10/19/michigan-state-football-khari-willis-breakout-season-colts/

McLain Moberg

Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Keeps Starting Job

https://www.si.com/college/video/2020/10/19/newbraska-adrian-martinez-starting-qb

Hondo S. Carpenter