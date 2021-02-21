MSU '23 Target Ty Lockwood: “For me, it’s all about team.”

Michigan State 2023 target Ty Lockwood knows the value of working together as a team. "It’s probably the biggest thing in football."

During his last games of the season, Michigan State 2023 target, Ty Lockwood created memories that helped him realize the importance of the game of football.

“We were kinda going off a little bit, me and my quarterback. That’s built a great memory for us. The stands were going crazy every single time there was a big play, a little play they’d go crazy, it was just super fun,” the tight end said.

Fun. That’s one of the things that draws Lockwood’s interest into football.

“I’m looking for a lot of spirit. I love spirit when it comes to schools, it’s a fun thing to have. The crowd going wild, the players going with it, the coaches, it’s a big thing for me.”

It’s not just about playing the game, it’s everything that comes with it. Like Lockwood described, it’s the atmosphere, the fun of having spirit, and having the team experience it with you.

“Once the season ended, I was heartbroken. This was probably my favorite season yet, super fun with all my guys and coaches and all the students and my friends.”

He genuinely enjoys the game. He has high energy when talking about being on the field and with his team, his eyes light up.

“Big energy guy for sure.”

His big energy ties into the spirit and fun. There’s a reason for that.

“I base myself on my heart. I want to make sure I do my best every single play. I want to make sure I’m helping the team as much as I can.”

He has the heart to have fun, but also to help the team.

“For me, it’s all about team. It’s probably the biggest thing in football. That’s what I focus my game playing on for sure.”

Lockwood knows that in order to have a successful team, it’s not just about you. Yes, you have to put in the effort to train, to improve your skills, but also, you have to make sure everyone else is working too.

“We were good this year because our guys brought it, from our O-line to our kicker, just everybody. I really enjoyed it.”

Each individual contributed, not to just help themselves, but the team.

