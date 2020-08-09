Michigan State's Anthony Misiewicz Reflects on MLB Debut

For Michigan State’s Anthony Misiewicz, having his MLB debut take place during Covid-19 gave him a different experience. One that he was able to use to his advantage, and reflect on.

“It’s always a dream come true when you can always debut. I had more nerves out there than I usually do. It definitely helped that there were not fans out there, I didn’t want to be distracted,” Misiewicz said.

While Covid-19 has made its impact on not only the country, but the world, Misiewicz kept his head high in finding light within the dark.

“Hopefully I can establish myself in the bullpen here, and once Covid goes away, we can really start to play with some fans.”

Before making his Major League Debut on MLB Opening Day with the Seattle Mariners, Misiewicz was surprised with a video from his biggest fans.

“My brother coordinated that with the Mariners. It was super special to see. I was kind of laughing the whole time, I didn’t expect it. It was good to see they had my support and saw me with all my gear on.”

Misiewicz’s former coaches at Michigan State, Jake Boss and Graham Sikes, were also two important figures along his journey.

“I don’t think I’d be where I am today without those guys; Their leadership and making me choose the right path, getting my work done on and off the field. I’m thankful for those guys. We still keep in touch today. I had a couple of phone calls with them back and forth when I debuted. It’s good they’re still checking up on me.”

Misiewicz said going to a Big Ten school prepared him, and drove his determination for the big leagues.

“Every time we would go in the indoor facility, we’d see the guys on the wall who made it. I told myself, ‘I’m going to be on this wall.’ Now, it’s pretty cool to be an even number at number 40.”

For Misiewicz, he knew he was going to play professional baseball.

“I didn’t really have a backup plan. I could be a fisherman with my brother, but I’m not all that good at that.”

After his last outing in the last inning on the last day of Spring Training, Misiewicz received shocking news.

“I didn’t think I was going to be picked up by anybody, but the third day, my agent finally called me and told me the Mariners wanted to take me. As soon as he said that I was like, ‘yeah, I’m in.’ I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t sleep that night because I had to pack.”

Misiewicz’s determination and joy for baseball led him to where he is today.

“Here in the ball park I’m running around free, enjoying my life as the sun shines down. I’m letting all my worries go and enjoying it (the game) minute-by-minute.”

