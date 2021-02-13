Michigan State Basketball 5-Point Underdogs Against Iowa

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball wraps up a three-game homestand against Iowa Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The Spartans have won two games in a row, beating Nebraska 66-56 and Penn State, 60-58 on Tuesday night.

With the Hawkeyes in town, MSU will face a ranked opponent for the seventh time this season before hitting the road for two contests vs. Purdue and Indiana.

"We had a good practice yesterday, I'm hoping for a good one today," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "I think our guys realize every opportunity right now is against a quality team, which is a good thing."

MSU enters the matchup 10-7 overall with a 4-7 mark in the Big Ten, while Iowa is 14-6 but have lost four of its last six games.

How to Watch

Where: Breslin Center

When: Saturday, February 13, at 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Gus Johnson & Jim Jackson

Odds

My Bookie: MSU is a 5-point underdog.

Pinnacle: MSU is a 5-point underdog.

Sports Betting: MSU is a 5-point underdog.

BetOnline: MSU is a 5-point underdog.

Last Five Games

Feb 2, 2021: MSU vs. Iowa, L 78-84

Feb 25, 2020: MSU vs. Iowa, W 78-70

Jan 24, 2019: MSU vs. Iowa, W 82-67

Dec 3, 2018: MSU vs. Iowa, W 90-68

Feb 6, 2018: MSU vs. Iowa, W 96-93

Series Notes

Michigan State leads the all-time series with Iowa, 76-56.

The Spartans have won 14 out of the last 17 matchups.

Tom Izzo is 34-12 in his career against Iowa.

