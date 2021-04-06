MSU Basketball Commit, Tyson Walker: "Just excited to get there."

Nothing against Northeastern's program; Tyson Walker wanted to play hoops at the next level. Now that Walker's committed to MSU, he's excited to get there.

“I’m just unpacking now. I got home last night,” Michigan State commit, Tyson Walker said.

The 3-star point guard entered the transfer portal on March 12th. Leaving Northeastern, he committed to Michigan State on March 29th.

“I was trying to play at a higher level. I enjoy the school, I enjoy the people there, I just wanted to play at a higher level,” Walker said.

He had offers from other schools. Similar to other Spartan commits, the genuine conversations Walker had with MSU’s coaches, drew him into the program even more.

“I had other schools, a bunch of schools. Most of them I wasn’t interested in. When I was speaking to the staff at Michigan State, they were talking to me every day. They seemed the most genuine. That was it right there,” Walker said.

Walker found a program with coaches that had conversations beyond sports, just like the coaches at Northeastern.

“A big thing, with the coaches of why I came, I told them I like to spend time, even if it has nothing to do about basketball, I like to be in the offices talking to the coaches. I spent hours in the offices with the (Northeastern) coaches daily. I would just walk in and talk,” Walker said.

Michigan State’s culture and history played a huge role in Walker’s decision too.

“I like going to other games. Watching football, that’ll be exciting. That was a big thing too. That’s why I didn’t choose any of the other schools because there’s no other sports there,” Walker said.

Seeing other sports at Michigan State wasn’t the only part of the culture Walker wanted to be involved with. He wanted a coaching staff that wasn’t going to leave.

“Coach Izzo isn’t leaving right now. That was a big thing, because other schools, the coaches either got fired or they left. Knowing that he’ll be there, there’s a chance to win next year… those are big things right there,” Walker said.

Walker will be able to be a part of all of that May 17th.

“Just excited to get there,” Walker said.

