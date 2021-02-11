Michigan State Basketball: Joshua Langford Surpasses 1,000 Career Points

EAST LANSING – In 2015, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo received four signatures from one of the best-recruiting classes he ever assembled.

At one point, it ranked No. 2 nationally, only trailing Duke, and it included Cassius Winston, Joshua Langford, Miles Bridges, and Nick Ward.

The Los Angeles Clippers selected Bridges in the 2018 NBA Draft with the 12th overall pick but immediately traded him to the Charlotte Hornets, a team he still plays for.

Winston was taken by the Oklahoma City Thunder using the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and is now a Washington Wizard following another trade.

Ward elected to forego his senior season in East Lansing, entering the draft, but wasn't selected.

He played as a member of the Atlanta Hawks during NBA Summer League and is now a power forward for Istanbul Basket, competing in the Turkish Basketball First League.

Langford is still at Michigan State, finishing his final season wearing the green and white, even after sacrificing nearly two years due to a foot injury.

Yet, somehow, he battled through it all and remained positive.

"You have to put the past in the past. Move from the past, live in today and prepare for tomorrow," Langford told reporters in a videoconference earlier this year.

On Tuesday night, against Penn State, the fifth-year senior let a 3-pointer fly from the wing and watched it go through the hoop to surpass 1,000 career points.

"The players celebrated about it in the locker room. I'm hoping a couple of things. Sometime we'll have a celebration on the court; I'm hoping it's when his parents are here. I'm hoping it's when there's a few fans here," said Izzo. "These are the memory-making moments that this COVID has really taken away from us, so I didn't want to do anything on the court right then because he deserves more. But in the locker room, guys were pretty fired up for him. Josh was Josh, and he's probably mad that he missed some of those shots.

"Still, to go through what he went through, to play as little as he's played, and to be a 1,000-point scorer and be in that illustrious list is pretty impressive. I'm proud of him; I'm happy for him."

Langford is the final member of the 2016 class and the 52nd player in program history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1