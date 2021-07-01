Michigan State Basketball: Most Points Scored in a Single-Season

Spartan Nation dives into some of the most impressive single-season scoring records in Michigan State basketball history.

East Lansing, Mich. – The 1985-86 Michigan State men's basketball team played its home games inside Jenison Field House. The Spartans were coached by Jud Heathcote, who was entering his 10th season leading the program.

After MSU finished third place in the Big Ten (23-8, 12-6), Heathcote's Spartans received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 5 seed where they took down Washington and Georgetown before losing to No. 1 seeded Kansas in the Sweet Sixteen.

In the same year, Scott Skiles, a senior guard, scored 850 points in a single-season, setting a new record and passing Terry Furlow (1972-76) by 57 points.

However, Skiles couldn't eclipse Furlow's single-season scoring average record of 29.4 (1975-76), but he did average 27.4, which is still good enough for third on the list.

Shawn Respert, Michigan State's all-time scoring leader, is on the list twice for scoring 778 points (1993-94) and 716 points (1994-95) in two separate seasons.

Cassius Winston, a recent fan favorite, left East Lansing having scored 733 points in 2018-19, the same year MSU won the Big Ten title, Big Ten tournament title, and reached a Final Four.

MSU Basketball: Most Points Scored in a Single-Season

Player Points Year Scott Skiles 850 1985-86 Terry Furlow 793 1975-76 Shawn Respert 778 1993-94 Steve Smith 752 1990-91 Cassius Winston 733 2018-19 Shawn Respert 716 1994-95 Ralph Simpson 667 1969-70 Sam Vincent 666 1984-85 Morris Peterson 657 1999-2000 Maurice Ager 656 2005-06

