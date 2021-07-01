Sports Illustrated home
Michigan State Basketball: Most Points Scored in a Single-Season

Spartan Nation dives into some of the most impressive single-season scoring records in Michigan State basketball history.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, Mich. – The 1985-86 Michigan State men's basketball team played its home games inside Jenison Field House. The Spartans were coached by Jud Heathcote, who was entering his 10th season leading the program. 

After MSU finished third place in the Big Ten (23-8, 12-6), Heathcote's Spartans received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 5 seed where they took down Washington and Georgetown before losing to No. 1 seeded Kansas in the Sweet Sixteen. 

In the same year, Scott Skiles, a senior guard, scored 850 points in a single-season, setting a new record and passing Terry Furlow (1972-76) by 57 points.

However, Skiles couldn't eclipse Furlow's single-season scoring average record of 29.4 (1975-76), but he did average 27.4, which is still good enough for third on the list. 

Shawn Respert, Michigan State's all-time scoring leader, is on the list twice for scoring 778 points (1993-94) and 716 points (1994-95) in two separate seasons. 

Cassius Winston, a recent fan favorite, left East Lansing having scored 733 points in 2018-19, the same year MSU won the Big Ten title, Big Ten tournament title, and reached a Final Four. 

MSU Basketball: Most Points Scored in a Single-Season

PlayerPointsYear

Scott Skiles

850

1985-86

Terry Furlow

793

1975-76

Shawn Respert

778

1993-94

Steve Smith

752

1990-91

Cassius Winston

733

2018-19

Shawn Respert

716

1994-95

Ralph Simpson

667

1969-70

Sam Vincent

666

1984-85

Morris Peterson

657

1999-2000

Maurice Ager

656

2005-06

