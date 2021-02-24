Michigan State Basketball: The Resurgence of Joshua Langford

Joshua Langford is looking like his old self. Will it be enough to help propel Michigan State through a tough stretch?

EAST LANSING – At the beginning of the year, Tom Izzo hoped fifth-year senior Joshua Langford could provide 15 minutes off the bench.

He's logged a minimum of 32 minutes in the previous three contests, including 36 against Illinois in a grueling and physical matchup. The Alabama native recorded 13 points, 16 rebounds (a new career-high), one assist, one block, and two steals.

Langford was all over the court; he looked like his old self, but it hasn't always been that way.

After everything he has been through, it would have been nearly impossible to predict the former McDonald's All-American could reach those lofty expectations.

"He's playing with some energy now; he's playing with some hop in his legs," said Izzo. "I've never seen him rebound and block shots like this, even when he was a freshman."

Langford has scored in double figures in his previous two games, providing leadership, shooting, and ballhandling while remaining one of MSU's top defenders.

However, his contributions go beyond the stat sheet; Izzo said Langford drew up plays in the huddle at Indiana on Saturday.

"Right now, I'm just trying to do the best I can for my team and be everything they need me to be," Langford said.

Being the coaching veteran he is, Izzo expected Langford to be comfortable by mid-January. Following a slow start, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard started the month with three consecutive double-digit games.

Yet, he experienced another setback when testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 14, forcing him off the court for 17 days.

Upon Langford's return, Michigan State lost three games in a row to Rutgers, Ohio State, and Iowa while the senior shot 10-for-39 from the field (25.6%).

Through it all, somehow, someway, Langford has helped put his team in a position for one last push to extend the Spartans NCAA Tournament streak.

"It hasn't been an easy journey; it's definitely been challenging," said Langford. "But you know, I think that speaks volumes to the people that I have around me in terms of the program with our strength coach and our physical trainer.

"Those guys have really helped me in terms of my recovery and just trying to get back to who I am and how I was as a player. I feel like I feel great; things are really progressing for me health-wise. I don't have any issues."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1