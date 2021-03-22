Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Michigan State Basketball: Three Questions Entering this Offseason

Spartan Nation answers three burning questions surrounding Michigan State basketball this offseason.
Author:
Publish date:

EAST LANSING – For the first time since 1997, Michigan State basketball didn't play in the first round of March Madness.

Following an 86-80 loss to UCLA featuring untimely fouls, turnovers, defensive miscues, and another offensive disappearing act, the Spartans offseason started early.

With it comes a slew of questions surrounding roster construction, point guard issues, and scholarships.

Who will be here next year? Who won't be?

Joshua Langford announced his plans to leave Michigan State, meaning he won't take advantage of the extra eligibility provided by the NCAA due to COVID-19.

As he did last season, the Alabama native can change his mind, but for now, we are entering the offseason, assuming he's out the door.

The next big question surrounds Aaron Henry

Last offseason, he took his NBA Draft decision seriously and received solid feedback from multiple teams. The junior forward led MSU in points, rebounds, and assists this year, becoming the first player to do so since 1975.

He also led the team in steals and finished three blocks behind Marcus Bingham Jr., so it's safe to assume turning pro is the likely outcome.

Henry is probably the only student-athlete ready to turn pro early from Michigan State, but beyond that, we'll be keeping an eye on the transfer portal.

How will Michigan State Sort out the Scholarship Situation?

Michigan State has a bit of a scholarship problem.

As of now, the Spartans don't have enough for its incoming recruiting class and every returning player. MSU has 14 players for 13 spots.

I'm guessing this will sort itself out, but it's worth noting. Even so, I'd bet one more player aside from Langford decides to leave, which ultimately resolves the situation.

However, if Emoni Bates reclassifies or Michigan State wishes to pursue a player through the portal, another spot would need to open up.

Who will be the Point Guard in 2021?

Instead of looking elsewhere, the Spartans attempted to convert Rocket Watts to the point guard position while using Foster Loyer and A.J. Hoggard off the bench.

Needless to say, it didn't work out, and now Michigan State faces the same question it did after Cassius Winston graduated: Who will play point guard?

MSU is scheduled to bring back every PG on its roster, including Watts, Loyer, Hoggard, and Jaden Akins, a member of the Spartans 2021 recruiting class.

Can Akins take command of the offense as a freshman? Does Watts step up and embrace the role with a full offseason? Or will Tom Izzo bring in a veteran from the portal to help his young guards?

It's the most significant dilemma this coaching staff faces entering next season. 

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 

USATSI_15689719_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Michigan State Basketball: Three Questions Entering this Offseason

USATSI_15752116_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXXV

originalFile_LOWRES
The War Room

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXXVII

USATSI_15752678_168390101_lowres
The War Room

The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XIV

USATSI_15752638_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Joshua Langford Announces He's Played his Final Game for Michigan State

USATSI_15752317_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Michigan State Collapses in Second Half, Lets it Slip Away

USATSI_15752582_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Knocked out of NCAA Tournament by UCLA

USATSI_15688840_168390101_lowres
Basketball

NCAA Tournament: Michigan State Basketball vs. UCLA Official Game Thread