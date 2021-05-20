MSU '22 Target Michael Masunas: 'I live in the gym.'

Michael Masunas lives in the gym. It's where he can put in the work and get away, while coming together to build a brotherhood.

“It’s been a lot of fun. It’s definitely going to be more fun in June when I visit the campuses and see them in person,” Michigan State 2022 target, Michael Masunas said.

The three-star tight end has 12 offers to decide on. With June around the corner, he’s planning on taking a visit up north to East Lansing.

“I can’t wait. It’s going to be a great experience being around other athletes with my skill level and seeing the campus for the first time is going to be a lot of fun. I definitely want to see the weight room. I love the weight room and that’s where I’m going to live for the next four years,” Masunas said.

The weight room is a big part of Masunas’s routine. It’s where he lives.

“I’ve lifted from a young age because I have a gym at my house. I live in the gym now. It’s my second home, it’s a way to get away and I have a lot of fun with my friends and everyone out there,” Masunas said.

Lifting gives him the space to be in top notch shape while bonding with friends and teammates.

“I’ve been playing sports since I can remember, baseball, football, basketball for my whole life. Once I got into high school I wanted to focus on football and stick to that craft,” Masunas said. “It was a different brotherhood. You create better friendships in football and it’s more team oriented.”

Masunas appreciates brotherhood. Having his older brother help him in the weight room and during football training, pushed him to have that relationship on a team.

“I have a brother myself and it feels like that. I consider them all my brothers. If they call me, I’ll be there for them. They’re my family right now. The weight room helps us be around each other and we always help each other be the best,” Masunas said.

Trying to find a new brotherhood in a couple years, Masunas is catching interest in Michigan State.

“They’re definitely one of my top picks right now, they’re one of the biggest football schools, they have a great business school that I’m looking into; there’s a lot of good things at Michigan State that I love,” Masunas said.

Along with Michigan State, Masunas has other offers to consider.

“I definitely like the offers I have, and I’m looking at other schools also. All of them I have right now are awesome. It’s great to be wanted by the coaches and around all those guys. First off, great academics; go to a great school, great football program, great weight training, great brotherhood, and great fanbase. I want to have those people behind my back and know they’ll be at every game supporting us,” Masunas said.

He put in his all, and now he’s looking for a school that has it all.

“This journey will be one I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Masunas said.

