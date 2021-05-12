Michigan State Football: Breaking Down Spartan Transfers by Conference

Michigan State Football has added 15 scholarship transfers from the portal this offseason. Spartan Nation breaks them down by conference.

EAST LANSING – In Mel Tucker's first season as head coach at Michigan State, he finished 2-5 with key victories over Michigan and Northwestern.

In his first offseason, the Spartans have experienced attrition, losing 26 players to the transfer portal since November and nine following MSU's final spring practice.

After a few lackluster recruiting classes in a row under Mark Dantonio, it felt like Tucker was walking into a significant rebuild, especially when you consider the adversity he and his new staff faced during the pandemic.

Yet, he still managed to finish with a better class than Dantonio's last while bringing excitement back to East Lansing.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ronald Williams, a former five-star prospect and Alabama cornerback, committed to Michigan State, marking the 15th scholarship transfer (17 total) since the Spartans lost to Penn State, 24-39.

Listed below is a breakdown by conference:

SEC: 4

ACC: 4

Big Ten: 3

Pac-12: 1

AAC: 1

Sun Belt: 1

Gulf South (D-II): 1

Tucker's style and pursuit of players in the portal landed him multiple former top prospects, including Williams, Maliq Carr (Purdue), Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee), Itayvion Brown (Minnesota), Harold Joiner III (Auburn), Drew Jordan (Duke), Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State), and Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest).

2021 Michigan State Incoming Transfers

QB Anthony Russo (Temple)

RB Harold Joiner III (Auburn)

RB Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest)

WR Christian Fitzpatrick (Louisville)

WR Maliq Carr (Purdue)

OT Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State)

DE Drew Jordan (Duke)

DB Spencer Rowland (Wheaton College)

S Kendall Brooks (North Greenville)

CB Chester Kimbrough (Florida)

CB Marqui Lowery Jr. (Louisville)

CB Khary Crump (Arizona)

CB Ronald Williams (Alabama)

LB Ben VanSumeren (Michigan)

LB Itayvion Brown (Minnesota)

LB Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee)

LB Samih Beydoun (Army Prep)

