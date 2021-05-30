Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Michigan State Football Mailbag: Are Fans ready to be back inside Spartan Stadium?

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State football.
Author:
Publish date:

Here at Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation, we endeavor to be one of the fans' most interactive sites. With that in mind, we present your weekly Michigan State Football Questions and email.

Hey Hondo, I know it was just a spring game, but Noah Kim looked really impressive. He has a great arm talent and looks like a future star. I think he has earned a chance at the starting job. What do you think? Matt Wipple

Thank you for the question, Matt. Kim didn't come to Michigan State with a ton of accolades. I can tell you on the inside they are impressed with his competitive spirit. Not sure he is ready at this moment, but the young man deserves some respect. He competes and has shown flashes for sure.

Hondo, I like Mel Tucker. But I could care less if I like him; I just want to win. He is throwing offers around like candy, and we aren't getting anyone.

Do you think that having a full Spartan Stadium will help that? Brandon Thomas

I think having a full Spartan Stadium is a massive deal for Spartan recruiting. That shows recruits a lot. I know for a fact that during the Dantonio era, other Big Ten teams would show pictures of Spartan Stadium when it wasn't packed to recruit against the Spartans.

Tucker has to show the fans something, and they have to show up and help him.

Do you have a question you want to see printed in next week's question and answer article? Please email it to me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com 

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

USATSI_15108195_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Michigan State Football Mailbag: Are Fans ready to be back inside Spartan Stadium?

USATSI_15271200_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Listed in Top-10 for '22 Four-Star WR Omar Cooper Jr.

USATSI_14028467_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Spartan Nation Mailbag: When will Tom Izzo Retire?

USATSI_15585363_168390101_lowres
The War Room

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XLIV: Basketball

dsc01960
Football

Michigan State Football Offers '22 Three-Star WR Jalil Martin

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

Michigan State Football: Six Game Times Announced for 2021 Season

Sparty
Football

Michigan State Football Offers '22 Four-Star DE Samuel Okunlola

USATSI_10584625_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XLVI: Basketball