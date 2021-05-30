Michigan State Football Mailbag: Are Fans ready to be back inside Spartan Stadium?

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State football.

Here at Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation, we endeavor to be one of the fans' most interactive sites. With that in mind, we present your weekly Michigan State Football Questions and email.

Hey Hondo, I know it was just a spring game, but Noah Kim looked really impressive. He has a great arm talent and looks like a future star. I think he has earned a chance at the starting job. What do you think? Matt Wipple

Thank you for the question, Matt. Kim didn't come to Michigan State with a ton of accolades. I can tell you on the inside they are impressed with his competitive spirit. Not sure he is ready at this moment, but the young man deserves some respect. He competes and has shown flashes for sure.

Hondo, I like Mel Tucker. But I could care less if I like him; I just want to win. He is throwing offers around like candy, and we aren't getting anyone.

Do you think that having a full Spartan Stadium will help that? Brandon Thomas

I think having a full Spartan Stadium is a massive deal for Spartan recruiting. That shows recruits a lot. I know for a fact that during the Dantonio era, other Big Ten teams would show pictures of Spartan Stadium when it wasn't packed to recruit against the Spartans.

Tucker has to show the fans something, and they have to show up and help him.

Do you have a question you want to see printed in next week's question and answer article? Please email it to me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1