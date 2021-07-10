Michigan State Football: Three Targets to keep an eye on

Michigan State's recruiting momentum has carried into July, which begs the question, who will commit to the Spartans next?

East Lansing, Mich. – After the NCAA dead period lifted on May 31, Michigan State football saw its 2022 recruiting class gain significant traction. The staff landed seven commitments during June and two more in July.

Mel Tucker is looking to build on that momentum and continue pushing his next class in the right direction.

Listed below are three targets MSU fans should watch out for:

DL Alex VanSumeren

VanSumeren, a four-star defensive lineman from Essexville, decommitted from Michigan in February. Since then, he's listed the Spartans in his top-10, visited East Lansing, and been made a priority by Michigan State's coaching staff.

And it doesn't hurt that VanSumeren's brother, Ben, transferred to MSU this offseason from the Wolverines, giving the Spartans another edge in his recruitment.

At 6-foot-3 and 300-pounds, VanSumeren is the No. 4 overall prospect in Michigan and a top-30 (No. 28) defensive linemen in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

DL Chase Carter

Carter is scheduled to pick between Michigan State and Iowa on July 20, and according to multiple experts, the Minnesota native will choose the Spartans.

The 2022 three-star defensive lineman logged 51 tackles, including 18 for a loss and 7.5 sacks in 2019. Carter is long, athletic, fast for his size, and has a knack for getting to the quarterback.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is the seventh-best recruit in his home state and the No. 125 defensive linemen in his respective class.

WR Shawn Miller

Michigan State made Miller's top-5 alongside Indiana, Arizona, Illinois, and West Virginia. The 6-foot-1 wideout took an official visit to East Lansing on June 25 with multiple other recruits, including three-star IMG Academy cornerback and MSU commit Ade Willie, who is teammates with Miller in Bradenton.

The Spartans already have two wide receivers committed to its 2022 class in Jaron Glover and Tyrell Henry but might be looking to add a third.

If so, Miller seems to be in the discussion.

