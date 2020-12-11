Michigan State Football vs. Penn State Game Preview

Saturday's game marks the 35th meeting between MSU and Penn State; who wins the Land Grant Trophy?

East Lansing, MI – Last weekend, Michigan State learned a powerful lesson in what it's going to take to compete with Ohio State.

Mel Tucker believed the game would provide film showing where MSU stands with the best this conference offers.

The 40-point loss exposed the Spartans personnel and their ability to execute schemes implemented by a new staff.

MSU struggled in all three phases, gaining 261 yards to the Buckeyes 521 effortless offensive output, and OSU did it down multiple starters, including Josh Meyers.

Their backup center rarely snapped it to Justin Fields cleanly, yet he racked up four touchdowns and 300 yards himself.

Afterward, Tucker was so frustrated; the only positive he took revolved around MSU's final regular-season contest vs. Penn State.

The battle for the Land Grant Trophy is upon us; how will Michigan State respond?

The Basics

The Numbers

2019 Record: 11-2 (7-2 B1G)

2020 Record: 2-5 (Conference-Only Schedule)

Last Five Games

Dec. 5, 2020 – Rutgers, W 23-7

Nov. 28, 2020 – Michigan, W 27-17

Nov. 21, 2020 – Iowa, L 21-41

Nov. 14, 2020 – Nebraska, L 23-30

Nov. 7, 2020 – Maryland, L 19-35

In 2019, the Nittany Lions earned its third 11-win season in four years, and a victory over No. 17 Memphis in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

The on-field success made James Franklin a finalist for the Paul "Bear" Bryant National Coach of the Year Award; his third time doing so.

However, Penn State opened the conference-only schedule 0-5 but have won their last two matchups against Michigan and Rutgers.

Franklin lost the most significant part of his defense when linebacker Micah Parsons opted out due to COVID-19.

Nittany Lions To Know

QB Sean Clifford (6'2", 217, Junior): 119-for-202, 1,366 yards, 12 touchdowns, nine interceptions, 81 carries, 276 yards, 2 TDs.

WR Jahan Dotson (5'11", 182, Junior): 38 receptions, 587 yards, six touchdowns.

WR Parker Washington (5'10", 205, Freshman): 31 receptions, 378 yards, four touchdowns.

RB Keyvone Lee (6'0", 230, Freshman): 58 carries, 322 yards, three touchdowns.

Despite surrendering 29.1 PPG (No. 66 in the nation), Penn State ranks 17th in the FBS for total defense (327.4 yards allowed per game).

The inconsistency can be attributed to the Nittany Lions red-zone defense, which sits at 114th.

Plus, another eye-opening discrepancy: PSU has been outscored 124-67 in the first half of games (204-173 overall).

Redshirt junior Sean Clifford completes 58.9% of his throws, equaling 195.1 YPG with 12 touchdowns.

Penn State lost tight end Pat Freiermuth, its top target, to a season-ending injury, but two key receivers are left in Parker Washington and Jahan Dotson.

Both wideouts have caught a combined 69 passes for 965 yards and 10 TDs.

Since Noah Cain's injury, the Nittany Lions have played multiple running backs including Keyvone Lee, Will Levis, and Devyn Ford.

Add in Clifford's ability to use his legs, and PSU seems like a squad who can use the ground game effectively.

However, 15 turnovers (nine interceptions, six fumbles) hasn't helped the 90th ranked scoring offense (24.7 PPG).

How The Spartans Matchup

QB Rocky Lombardi didn't return against Ohio State, putting his status in question moving forward.

OSU defensive end Tyreke Smith landed on him while sacking the junior from behind, Lombardi's head hit the ground, and Payton Thorne took his place.

Beforehand, he struggled; completing 5-of-11 passes for 33 yards and an interception from MSU's end zone.

"He seemed to be doing better yesterday. We're evaluating everything. We're going to go through today," Tucker told reporters on Tuesday. "I'm anticipating by sometime tomorrow we're going to know who we are gonna go with ... but we're still in the evaluation process right now."

Thorne finished 16-for-25 with 147 yards, a fumble, an interception, and his first career score.

Regardless of Lombardi's health, it's time for a new starter.

Michigan State hasn't been able to run the ball this year; still, MSU is 2-0 when rushing for over 100 yards and 0-4 when it fails to do so.

Penn State has defended teams who wanted to air it out just fine and been torn apart by anyone who prioritizes the run (allowed over 100 yards five times).

Yet, PSU leads the Big Ten in TFLs, meaning an excellent effort by the Spartans offensive line better be on the horizon, or else Michigan State won't move the football.

Prediction

For Michigan State to be successful, playing complementary football is essential, but above all else, there are many keys to victory.

A good performance from the offensive line

Solid quarterback play

The ability to run the ball efficiently

No turnovers

No unforced errors

The Spartans can't afford to make many mistakes, which has been a problem, and I don't see them playing a near-perfect game without unnecessarily hurting themselves.

PSU 27 MSU 14