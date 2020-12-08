Michigan State May Post Worst Offensive Numbers Since 1991

Michigan State's offense has somehow gotten worse than last year, and today, Spartan Nation details those numbers.

East Lansing, MI – Mel Tucker's first season was always going to be difficult for Michigan State due to a late start, spring completely erased by the coronavirus pandemic, and a new staff handed limited time to implement different schemes.

For all the changes MSU experienced, one constant remained, an offense unable to score, run, or pass the ball effectively other than shots taken downfield.

The Spartans rank outside of the top-100 for scoring (No. 119, 17.0 ppg), rushing yards per game (No. 121, 95.2 ypg), total offense (No. 115), team passing efficiency (No. 113), and turnovers lost (No. 118).

Michigan State is on pace to finish 2020 with its worst numbers in total offense and scoring since 1991, a team who averaged 14.7 points per game.

And the last time a group of Spartans didn't score 30-points at least one time in a season was?

You guessed it, also 1991.

The closest MSU came was scoring 29 against Northwestern in Tucker's first top-10 win as head coach.

These aren't new issues, they plagued Mark Dantonio in his last few years, but now they've moved to a new regime.

One week after recording its best rushing performance in years (season-high 195 yards), coupled with a solid effort from the offensive line, MSU hit a brick wall called Ohio State.

In total, Michigan State ran it 28 times for 81 yards and a score, but traditional run plays accounted for 16 carries and 48 yards.

Rocky Lombardi struggled again prior to an injury, only completing 5-of-11 passes for 33 yards and an interception.

Tucker said he was "banged up" during the postgame, but to what extent he didn't know; however, it's time to head in another direction.

From the onset, the ball moved better with redshirt Payton Thorne under center.

He completed his first 11 throws, including a pass to Jayden Reed for 55-yards, which set up Thorne's rushing touchdown.

"Payton did some good things. Obviously, we were able to move the ball. We weren't able to sustain drives consistently, but we were able to move the ball in spurts. We need to be able to build on those things that we did well, just like every week. But spurts is not going to get it," said Tucker. "You can't play in sections; you can't play in spurts; it's got to be consistent performance."

