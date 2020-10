In this edition of 'Michigan State Spartans in the NFL,' we will look at performances from Khari Willis, Le'Veon Bell, Shilique Calhoun, Jack Conklin, Kirk Cousins, William Gholston, Justin Layne, and Taybor Pepper.

Khari Willis had a team-high ten tackles in the Colts 31-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.