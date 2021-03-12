MSU Basketball: 3 Takeaways from Tom Izzo's Postgame Presser Against Maryland

Following Michigan State's loss to Maryland, the No. 9 seed is now 9-23 all-time in the Big Ten tournament.

Michigan State collapsed after 10 minutes of solid basketball as Maryland bounced them out of the Big Ten tournament.

MSU made two of their first 18 attempts in the second half and couldn't stage a comeback against the Terps, who looked like a desperate team with something to play for.

On Feb. 28, Maryland had a simple game plan, attack the basket, shoot free-throws, and drain 3-pointers, which resulted in an 18-point victory for UMD.

The Spartans defended the perimeter well enough Thursday morning, but the Terps made 20-of-28 free-throws led by Eric Ayala (21 points) and Aaron Wiggins (19 points).

Malik Hall finished with 19-points, scoring 14 in the final eight minutes, while Aaron Henry, MSU's star forward, ended with 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists, one block, three steals, and six turnovers.

Listed below are three takeaways from what Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said in his postgame presser.

"Grow Up, Izzo."

After a 68-57 loss to Maryland, MSU head coach Tom Izzo was upset, mostly at himself for how he and his team reacted to the officiating.

"Grow up, Izzo," the 66-year old said. "That should be your headline. 'Grow up.'"

The Spartans were upset with 14 first-half personal fouls, rightfully so, but did nothing to adjust and watched UMD tear off a 27-7 run to take control of the contest.

Izzo lost it at the 4:18 mark after Jack Hoiberg was whistled for fouling Ayala and received his first technical foul since last January.

Before entering the locker room, the Big Ten Network interviewed the heated Hall of Fame coach.

He didn't hold back.

"It wasn't the last two minutes," said Izzo. "The free throws are about 16 to three … that was ridiculous."

Izzo was careful not to say more, but clearly, he and the Spartans were flustered.

However, instead of regrouping at the break, MSU seemed to let it fester; gone was the confidence and poise fans saw in the first 10-minutes.

"They were just making calls. I don't know where they were getting them from; they were just making them," Henry said. "We were playing good defense; they were being physical, we were being physical. It is what it is."

Spartans Lose, but Malik Hall Shines

If there was a silver lining following the first-round exit, then Michigan State's Malik Hall is it.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore led the team with 19-points, and he was easily one of the more effective Spartans, but Hall picked up his second foul and was limited to five minutes.

"We had so many guys in foul trouble, and Malik (Hall) was a big one," Izzo told reporters in a videoconference. "That really hurt us when he got his second foul."

He played 18-second half minutes, hitting 6-of-10 shots for 14 points and five rebounds.

Michigan State's Margin for Error is Slim

Michigan State basketball failed to reach the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament for the first time.

Prior to Thursday morning, the Spartans had never been a No. 9 seed in the tourney, but after a 9-11 finish in conference play, MSU couldn't avoid it.

Yet, the loss didn't hurt Michigan State, at least not in the way you think. The Spartans are still very much in the field of 68, but they might have to compete in a play-in game.

"I don't think we are good enough to beat anybody. We've proven we are good enough to beat anybody," said Izzo. "But our margin for error is very slim."

A bad MSU team showed up, turning the ball over 18 times, not scoring a field goal for 16-minutes, and missing nine free-throws.

Still, it's not over by any stretch of the imagination. Now isn't the time to consider doubting Izzo, especially in March.

