MSU Basketball: 3 Takeaways from Tom Izzo's Postgame Presser Against Michigan

Stop me if you've heard this before: Michigan State basketball is rolling in March.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball is heading to Indianapolis after defeating No. 2 Michigan, 70-64.

The Spartans were indeed playing in the Big Ten tournament, held in Indy, but the win essentially punched MSU's ticket to the big dance.

After nearly completing a season-long slump, Rocket Watts and Joey Hauser emerged to combine for 32 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. It was precisely the type of performance Michigan State needed to piggyback its all-star in Aaron Henry.

Listed below are three takeaways from what MSU coach Tom Izzo said in his postgame presser.

Rocket Watts Responds

After not diving for a loose ball with 17 minutes left in the first slugfest against Michigan, Izzo benched Rocket Watts.

On Sunday, the Detroit native played like a guy embarrassed by his lack of effort, and the response helped lead MSU to victory.

"Well, you know, it's been tough for Rocket, trying to figure out the difference between being a point guard and being a two-guard," said Izzo. "We did talk about some things that we thought we could exploit that we didn't do as good a job of the other day, and he got downhill pretty good."

The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard made multiple key buckets throughout and finished with 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists in 33 minutes.

More importantly, Watts was energized by seeing his mother in the stands for the first time. She had never seen him play in person in college.

"Seeing my mom in the stands and me looking at her in her eyes when I was on the court and seeing tears coming down her eyes, that meant a lot to me," he said after the game.

Michigan State is a Tournament Team

Michigan State is absolutely in the field of 68 following three wins over Illinois, Ohio State, and U-M.

There's no way they aren't; MSU's resume, albeit built extremely late, is too good for the committee to overlook.

"I'm not going to worry about what happens to Michigan State; I think there is a bigger picture here," said Izzo. "The Big Ten Conference – there is not even an argument that it has been the best conference in the country all year ... We did just about everything we could do, and I think that because of our league, because of the other teams in our league, because of how good Michigan is, how good Ohio State is, how good Iowa is, how good Illinois – who might be as good as everybody. To think we beat four out of the top five teams, yeah, if I had a vote, I'd vote us in."

The Spartans, sitting at 9-11 in league play, won't need to take down Maryland on Thursday; it's clear – win, and you're in. MSU did so Sunday afternoon.

Joshua Langford Makes the Biggest Shot of his Career

Joshua Langford is someone who has been through a lot, from a litany of injuries to testing positive for COVID-19 as a fifth-year senior.

It hasn't been an easy road. He's also someone Izzo tends to get emotional about.

"Not to be goofy, but I just kind of looked up at the heavens and said if there's ever a kid who deserves to have some success ... it was Josh," Izzo said.

Langford, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, turned the ball over in a critical moment and fouled at the other end before hitting the game-clinching three-pointer.

"That kid (Langford) has been the difference in this team ... somewhat with his play, and somewhat with his voice," said Izzo. "I swear I did say shoot it before he caught it. It was just like it was meant to be ... if there was ever a guy where I said 'wow, that was supposed to happen,' it was that shot; that kid, for all he's given me and all he's been through."

