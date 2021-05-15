MSU Football: The Iconic Spartan Stadium Atmosphere is Coming Back

Last year, Michigan State fans missed the iconic Spartan Stadium atmosphere; luckily, it's coming back this fall.

East Lansing, Mich. – Spartan fans don't lie. You all missed the game-day atmosphere in East Lansing.

From the smell of hamburgers and hot dogs cooking on the countless number of grills on campus to the adrenaline pumping throughout the stadium, that iconic Spartan Stadium atmosphere Spartans throughout the world missed is finally coming back.

Sure, tailgates are still a big question mark. So is whether the stadium will allow full capacity or not.

But there is already good news on the horizon.

Current students, both undergraduate and full-time graduate students, can buy student tickets as of early April.

Student season tickets cost $161, which includes admission to all six home games. The university will refund money if a game or games are not played or played without fans.

Students returning to the stadium means a packed or at least a socially distanced packed student section. The student section pumps the stadium up, let alone the players.

It was evident last season that the Spartans, along with every other big football program in the nation, were missing the faithful fans, which included their respective study bodies.

Some students probably already have, "You can't do that!" and flicking their wrists, along with the fight song running on repeat in their heads.

It's part of the Spartan experience. It's part of the gameday atmosphere. With a year hiatus of the traditions at Spartan Stadium, students, alumni, and fans are eager to be back in the iconic Spartan Stadium environment.

Link: https://msuspartans.com/sports/2018/7/20/studentsections.aspx

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1