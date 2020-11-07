SI.com
Spartan Football Essentials: Iowa City Landslide

Jonathan Schopp

OFFENSE

Down 21-0 after a deep ball to Jalen Nailor, the Spartans had a 3rd & 1 and somehow decided to run the ball? Did Jay Johnson and Mel Tucker forget about their Rutgers blunder already? MSU had to have a 1st Down there, even if it took two plays, and they got nothing. Kicking the long Field Goal after that run went nowhere wasn't a bad idea, but dialing up a slow to develop running play that had no option element on the 3rd & 1 was brutal. That's the second time in three weeks such a bizarre decision has stopped MSU on a situation critical drive. Jay Johnson and Mel Tucker need to end that trend quickly. Michigan State Football doesn't have that big a "on the job training" learning curve. This program should be a bit better than that.

Comments

