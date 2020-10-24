SI.com
Spartan Football Essentials: Rutgers Retrograde

Jonathan Schopp

The first half of the new offense was worse than even the most pessimistic in Spartan Nation could have imagined. Turnovers galore, missed assignments aplenty, and a deeper confusion than you would've expected to open the year.

You can credit Rutgers Defense for showing up organized, hyped, and staying regularly opportunistic. But make no mistake, the first 30-minutes of the offensive execution was, in a word, offensive. It was so bad, MSU nearly knocked itself out for good before the half.

