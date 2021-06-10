Spartan Nation Mailbag: Do Michigan State fans like the Block S Helmets?

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State football.

Hondo, can you give me two names on the defensive line for Mel Tucker to keep an eye on? I ask you these questions every year, and it never ceases to amaze me how often you hit it. Thank you, Mark Kovach

Hi Mark.

Easy for me. Maverick Hansen and Dashaun Mallory.

Both are solid young men on and off the field. Both with high motors, and both will contribute this season. Both may be a year from competing to start, but great players who will impact 2021 without a doubt.

Hondo, do you like the block S on the sides of the helmets? Not sure why they brought it back. Ashley Wellman

That is a great question. Mark Hollis did extensive brand testing and research and found that the bock S didn't resonate with sports fans all around the nation. He did find that the helmet did.

He said that only the helmet was to be used. Bill Beekman either wasn't given that knowledge or didn't agree. I hate the block S. There are many "States," and I agree with Hollis.

I will also add that Hollis only allowed "State" on the throwback basketball jerseys. He wanted the identification of Spartans or Michigan State.

