Spartan Nation Mailbag: Mel Tucker, Spring Football, and More

Hondo, I was stunned and sad to see football spending money on "fashion shoots" for Mel Tucker so he could show off his style on social media. Do you think if they have money for that, they could fund women's sports like women's swimming and diving? Carol M.

Hondo, was that (Mel Tucker video CLICK HERE TO WATCH) supposed to be a Spoof? Jonny in East Lansing

Hondo, we are in the midst of the most important Michigan State Spartan football season, and we get video from the football offices about Mel Tucker showing hi style? Are they tone-deaf to the fans? J.H.

I think that this hit a nerve with some people in a big way.

When your team is winning big, you can do what you want, but people put everything under a microscope when it isn't.

While I understand people at least thought this was "tone deaf" and at worst, "a waste," I think more is being made of this than necessary. I have no issues with what he did; I would have advised against the video, but for sure done the shoot and use it as intentioned.

Hondo, any word from the first part of spring on what Tucker most impressed? Chomping here. Kyle Redden.

Great question. I think Mel is genuinely surprised, in a good way, with how his older players (here last season) have accepted so many new players. The competition has been tough, physical, and a "Battle," but they have really been forged as a team.

