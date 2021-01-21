Spartan Nation Mailbag: Mel Tucker, the Transfer Portal, and Michigan State Football

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State football.

Here at Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation, we endeavor to be one of the fans' most interactive sites.

With that in mind, we present your weekly Michigan State Football questions and email.

Hondo, do you think the transfer crisis is now over? Mike Grant

No, I think you will see players leave, even through and post-spring. I also disagree with your word, "Crisis," as it pertains to all the players who have left.

This is normal at the competitive level of the high performing programs and Mel Tucker is trying to take Michigan State there.

Hondo, can you tell me what you think of the players coming in? What would you like to see more? Scott Young

I think all of them, despite different positions, are in the mold of what they are looking for. I would like to see more offensive linemen, but you just don't take a guy, to take a guy.

Hondo, if you had to say one thing that Mel Tucker is significantly different from Mark Dantonio, what would that be? Chris Stevens

One thing? Wow, there are so many. If I could only pick one or if I was going to point out the biggest difference, it would be with recruiting. Tucker takes a Nick Saban approach and recruits every single day. Recruiting is as much a part of Tucker's coaching DNA as it is Saban. Dantonio took a much different approach and was a big reason why the program spiraled.

Dantonio tried to change after the Rose Bowl, but that was a disaster. So when he returned to how he did it at first, it was not a good look.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1