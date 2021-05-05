Spartan Nation Mailbag: Michigan State Basketball & the Reality of the Transfer Portal

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State basketball.

Hondo, I thought your comments on Thomas Kithier were very insightful. I never thought he was a forward playing center. Do you think Tom Izzo has lost his ability to evaluate talent? Did Thomas leave feeling betrayed? Thanks, Kevin Coe

Tom Izzo hasn't lost his ability to evaluate talent. That is absurd, and Kithier didn't leave feeling betrayed.

Izzo is a Hall of Fame coach, he gets and knows the game, but last year MSU needed Kithier to play out of position. Much like Mark "Rocket" Watts.

But Kithier wasn't betrayed; he did precisely what his coach required. Kithier was raised in an extraordinary family. Did it work out as Tom wanted? Of course not. Did it work out as Kithier wanted? Of course not. Losing Kithier hurts, but both parties left in a good place.

Hondo, Tom Izzo played Rocket Watts and Thomas Kithier out of position this season. Do you think the failures of this season are all on Tom? K. Chase

When Izzo recruited Xavier Tillman, he wasn't not highly sought after.

Nobody expected him to go to the NBA early. Why doesn't Izzo get credit for that? Not having a point guard to take over for Cassius Winston is a big deal, which is on Izzo. But not having someone when Xavier left early isn't. There are scholarship limitations.

