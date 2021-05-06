Spartan Nation Mailbag: Michigan State Football Position Battles

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State football.

Hondo, you have said since Hampton Fay committed to Michigan State how much this staff loves him. Do you think there is a chance he starts this year? Trevor Robinson

A chance? Sure. They do love him, but there isn't a need to rush him. Everyone inside expects Russo to win the job and Fay to compete for it next season.

Hondo, is there a guy people are overlooking this season? Carol Robinson

Yes, Payton Thorne. He isn't going to give the job to Russo, and I think people forget him.

Hondo, what do you think is the most significant battle on this team? Sue Polanski

Easy, at running back. Elijah Collins and Kenneth Walker are going to battle.

That is going to be a fun thing to watch.

Hondo, with spring coming to an end. What are the biggest offseason areas the Spartans need to do? Nathan Fontenot

Super question.

This team has to get healthy because the Spartans beat each other up this spring. Offseason conditioning and healing are monster deals.

Secondly, it is recruiting. Mel Tucker insists that his staff do that every single day. The Spartans need talent at all positions, and they are going hard at it already.

