Spartan Nation Mailbag: Michigan State Spring Football

Here at Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation, we endeavor to be one of the fans' most interactive sites. With that in mind, we present your weekly Michigan State Football Questions and email.

Hondo, what is the biggest area of concern, position-wise, with the Michigan State football team, in your opinion?

Thank you, Max Seals.

No doubt it is at linebacker. Noah Harvey returns, and I like him and his game, but he has to become consistent. Chase Kline is also back, and while he needs to continue to grow into his position, I think a true first-year student could be an instant impact player. Who is that? Carson Casteel from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. He is the best genuine linebacker prospect that the Spartans have added since Antjuan Simmons. I look for his impact immediately.

Hondo, I am not convinced that Mel Tucker has enough coming back at running back to be effective. Your thoughts? Christy Motley

I agree Tucker doesn't have enough "Coming back" to be effective. But he has some star power coming in. Kenneth Walker III comes barreling into East Lansing via the transfer portal from Wake Forest. Another young man is Auburn transfer Harold Joiner. I expect Walker to have an immediate impact (he is already here) and Joiner to make an impact quickly.

Hondo, if you had to guess, who is the starting QB when camp starts when the Spartans hit the midway point, and next season? Michael Osborne

I fully expect Payton Thorne to be the publicly listed starter when camp starts. They can't afford for him to transfer. Early in the season, I anticipate Anthony Russo being the starter to keep the seat warm for Hampton Fay. Fay is Tucker's first quarterback commitment, and he is a good one. I fully anticipate him as the starter next season.

Hondo, when you look at the roster, where is the most depth? I see an empty log everywhere. Todd Phillips

Easy question, thank you for that. At the wide receiver, the Spartans may have the most talent. Just look at these four returning players: Jalen Nailor and Jayden Reed, Tre Mosley, and Ricky White. That is an incredible talent, and that is only the top-four. Michigan State is loaded at the WR spot, and if the offensive line can give whoever the QB is the time to get the ball to them, the Spartans will score points, a lot of them.

Do you have a question you want to see printed in next week's question and answer article? Please email it to me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1