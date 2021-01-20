Spartan Nation Mailbag: MSU Basketball COVID-19 Concerns, Tom Izzo, and more

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State basketball.

Hondo, how big is the loss of Joshua Langford with COVID-19? Max Nelson

It is big. The Spartans need all hands on deck as they come down the stretch in an effort to keep the NCAA Tournament streak alive.

Hondo, are you surprised by how the season has gone for Tom Izzo and the team this year? Jason Patrick

Nothing this season shocks me. Literally, nothing.

Hondo, do you think Izzo has issues with big guys?

I haven't recovered from the loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers had a big that we couldn't stop and wanted to be a Spartan, and he didn't put in our two bigs to stop him. I love Tom, but that loss was one of his worst coaching performances. Curt Brewer

I would agree that it was not a good look for Tom, but no, he isn't against bigs.

Hondo, do you think that Tom Izzo is still having fun?

He seems not to be the same this year.

Katherine White

I can tell you that Tom loves what he does. It is part of his identity; he is a competitor.

Do I think he loves all of the ancillary things that come with the job now or during the pandemic? No, but he loves the players, and he loves what he does.

