Spartan Nation Mailbag: Ranking the Big Ten Football Stadiums

Hondo, I loved that MD brought MSU football back from the ashes; however, not happy with how he left, what he did, and how he left the team....does he still get his name up at the ring of honor next to Duffy? Gregory Seraydarian

At Mark Dantonio's final Big Ten media days, I asked him if the decision not to change his staff was gambling with his legacy. He laughed off my question. He isn't laughing now. Mark Dantonio's legacy will forever be great for what he did, and equally as damaged, but how he left the program. It was sad to see from my vantage of a front-row seat.

Hondo, how good is the defensive line going to be for Mel Tucker in 2021? Steven T.

It will be vital. The Spartans only lose Naquan Jones, they still have the best defensive line coach in the Big Ten, and they are loaded. The Spartan defensive line is not a place of concern in 2021.

Hondo, is Spartan Stadium in the bottom eight of the Big Ten stadiums? Joe Bradford.

I ranked all 14 teams based on what the atmosphere is like right now.

I have the Spartans as the eighth-best stadium atmosphere in the Big Ten. When Mark Dantonio had the Spartans rolling, it was better, but as the team is right now (2019 the last season with fans), here are the bottom seven lists:

14. Northwestern - Ryan Field

13. Illinois - Memorial Stadium

12. Purdue - Ross-Ade Stadium

11. Maryland - Capital One Field

10. Rutgers - SHI Stadium

9. Indiana - Memorial Stadium

8. Michigan State - Spartan Stadium

