Spartan Nation Mailbag: The Big Ten Tournament, Tom Izzo, & MSU Basketball

Hondo, what is this team's biggest weakness? Curt H.

The MSU turnover situation is undervalued; Michigan State needs to cut those back. They are not good enough to beat an opponent and themselves.

Hondo, was it one thing that made Tom Izzo blow up? Melissa Bryant

Tom Izzo admitted that he "Let the officiating get to him." It wasn't one call; it was, according to him, "the entire situation (game)."

Hondo, when did you know the Spartans were in trouble against Maryland? Tom Nelson

Malik Hall being in foul trouble hurt them. That second foul was a killer. Once whistles go nuts, it's over. The game of basketball is so inconsistent, and those whistles hurt, and when Malik was in trouble, I knew it was essentially over.

Hondo, why are the Spartans starting cold? Pete D.

Cold? The Spartans started 10 of 15 shooting. That isn't cold.

Hondo, is this loss a throw-away game, or is there a more significant factor? Jeff C.

Tom Izzo said the headline should be, "Grow up, Izzo." To me, it was only one game, so you throw it away.

Hondo, was this game more Michigan State playing bad, Maryland playing good, or the referees stinking? Bernie M.

Izzo said it best, "Physically, they (Maryland) went at us." The frustration is genuine and legitimate, but I don't believe in refs as an excuse. Maryland beat the Spartans.

Hondo, what do you take away from this game? Dan H.

I take you to Izzo's post-game press conference said, "The biggest guy who struggled was me…This game was won and lost by the guy you are talking to." Izzo added, "We didn't play good enough…they played the way we used to play. They were physically tougher."

Hondo, are the Spartans so down that they are mentally beat? That worries me. Joseph Wayne

I don't think they are in the dumps. Izzo said, "Don't feel sorry for us. We are in a hotel, and we get food. The way the last three or four years went, this was a piece of cake."

