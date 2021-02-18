Spartan Nation Mailbag: The Future of Michigan State Football

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State football.

Here at Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation, we endeavor to be one of the fans' most interactive sites.

With that in mind, we present your weekly Michigan State Football questions and email.

Hondo, do you think all of the players leaving is done?

MH Laingsburg, MI

No, I do not. I expect it to continue until after spring football. Mel Tucker is going to purge this program, and it is well underway.

Mark Dantonio wouldn't do that, and it hurt him.

Hondo, if Michigan State is going to every stop the bleeding, is there one recruit in 2022 that could help the most? J. Mitchell

Antonio Gates, Jr. would be that guy. Landing him would send a message. Not an easy task, but he could be special and is respected by most of the players around the state.

Hondo, are all of the bad apples gone from Tucker's team now? Chris R.

I disagree with you. Some players have left that were not good enough to play at MSU.

Some players who are have left.

Nowhere near are all of those young men bad apples. Your question is both ignorant and foolish, and it is a joke. GO root for UM.

Hondo, if the Spartans have a great season in 2021 on defense, who will be the player that takes the biggest step? Tony C.

Easy Tony, Chase Kline. The Spartans are wickedly weak at linebacker, and that young man has all of the God-given skills to be great.

Hondo, do you think Mel Tucker is the coach here in 2023?

We were talking about this today.

Richard G.

Yes, I think he will be.

