State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XLIX: Football

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU football.

East Lansing, Mich. – Every week, Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation takes a deep dive into the State of Michigan State Athletics.

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU football.

Multiple contributors didn't dress during Michigan State's final spring practice, including OL Luke Campbell, OL Blake Bueter, LG J.D. Duplain, and LT AJ Arcuri.

Without Arcuri, Arkansas State transfer Jarrett Horst received a majority of the first-team reps at left tackle.

Dan VanOpstall had a tough day as Horst's backup, and in the event of an injury, Horst would stay at LT. Duplain will be the starter at left guard, but James Ohonba saw plenty of action in his absence.

Senior center Matt Allen returned to East Lansing for another season, but not before Nick Samac challenges him for the starting center spot.

If everyone can remain healthy, the addition of Horst allows Kevin Jarvis to move off of right tackle and to right guard, his traditional position. If so, Jarvis, Horst, and Arcuri could be on the field at the same time.

