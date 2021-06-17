State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XLVII: Basketball

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU basketball.

East Lansing, Mich. – Every week, Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation takes a deep dive into the State of Michigan State Athletics.

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for Mel Tucker and MSU basketball.

Following the end of March Madness, where Baylor raised a banner, and two blue bloods didn't make the field of 68 for the first time since 1976, a few things have changed.

Oklahoma men's basketball coach Lon Kruger retired after 45 years in coaching, and North Carolina's Roy Williams' did the same on April 1. Then Mike Krzyzewski, who has led Duke for over four decades, announced he plans to retire after the 2021 season.

However, Tom Izzo doesn't plan on joining his contemporaries anytime soon; nor will he make an announcement.

"When I do it, I'm just leaving," Izzo said on "Stoney & Jansen" on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit.

At 66-years old, Izzo is entering his 27th season coaching Michigan State, and with 643 victories at MSU, he is closing on Bob Knight (659) as the winningest coach in the Big Ten.

